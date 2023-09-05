FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Vocational girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Nashoba Valley Tech on Tuesday night, winning 25-8, 26-13, 25-13 across three sets.
Leading the Cougars in their season opener was Delia LeBlanc, who went on a nine-point service run in a dominant first set to end the night with seven aces and 15 service points. She also had 13 assists. Ava Cossette had 13 digs and 12 points from serve while Luca Marshall also had 12 points from serve with six aces and five digs.
Tri-County next plays Wednesday, hosting Norfolk County Agricultural.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0
BRIDGEWATER — The Shamrocks cruised to a season-opening 25-8, 25-14, 25-9 road sweep of the Trojans.
Bishp Feehan had 10 kills from Julia Webster and seven kills from Charlotte Skulte. Melisa Yuceler had seven aces. Feehan returns on Friday at Andover.
Nipmuc 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers were swept at home in their opener, 25-22, 25-13, 25-14.
Gabby Graham had eight digs and Molly Carter collected eight assists. Faith Holloway had seven kills and eight digs.
Norton plays again on Wednesday at Medway.