WALPOLE — King Philip Regional High’s Nicole Coughlin led the way for the offense with 13 kills as the Warrior volleyball team earned a 3-0 non-league victory over Walpole High by a 25-9, 25-13, 25-15 verdict.
Catherine Waldeck contributed 10 kills and two block while Emma Brooks recorded 20 service points (three aces) and three digs. Lily Carlow added eight service points (three aces) and four digs for the Warriors.
KP (14-3) will host Attleboro on Monday.
Old Colony 3, Tri-County 1
ROCHESTER — Senior outside hitter Kiara Dempsey 13 service points, 15 kills and 20 digs for the Cougars in a 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-14 loss. Amy Freitas added 19 service points and 19 assists and seven digs while Faith Boutin had 119 service points and 16 digs for Old Colony.
Tri-County (1-6) next plays at Blackstone Valley Tech Monday.
Norwood 3, Norton 1
NORWOOD — Breelyn Gilbert led the way with 15 digs and three kills, but the Lancers fell in the non-league match as the Mustangs took a 25-20, 25-13, 27-29, 25-13 verdict.
Caroline Daly added six assists and four kills for the Lancers (5-11), who travel to Medway on Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 0
EASTON — The Bombardiers fell 25-11, 25-14, 25-10 in the Hockomock League contest.
Attleboro (1-14) will travel to King Philip on Monday.
Seekonk 3, Providence Country Day 0
SEEKONK — Senior Elizabeth Dyson led the offense with 13 kills and 10 aces as the Warriors earned a 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 non-league victory.
Senior Kaylee Fonseca propelled the defense with 18 digs to go along with her 13 aces for the Warriors, who concluded their season at 3-16.
