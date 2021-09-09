WAREHAM — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team posted its first victory of the season Thursday, downing Wareham High 3-0 in a South Coast Conference match by a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 margin.
Corrine Braga (10 digs, two kills), Kiana Reuter (six digs, three kills) and Makayla Motta (three kills, two blocks) were strong on at the net for the Falcons (1-1). Jill Farrara (11 assists, five service aces) and Lucy Latour (four kills, three service aces) also chipped in.
D-R visits Fairhaven Wednesday.
