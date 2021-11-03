REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team dispatched East Boston High 3-0 Wednesday in a preliminary- round match in the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament, winning 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.
The win was the third straight for the No. 30 seed Falcons (9-13), who now travel to Dennis-Yarmouth for a first round match, the date yet to be determined by the tournament committee.
Junior outside hitter Sofia Brown proved to be the catalyst for D-R. Facing a 12-10 deficit in the second game, Brown stepped to the service line and delivered 10 straight points with five aces.
The Falcons erased an early 3-1 lead in the third game as senior setter Jill Ferrara (20 assists) guided the attack. Kianna Reuter (seven kills), Makayla Motta (seven kills) and Lucy Latour (five kills) dominated the visiting Jets (13-7) at the net.
