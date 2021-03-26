REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team began its South Coast Conference slate with a one-sided 3-0 shutout of Wareham High Friday, thumping the Vikings, 25-13, 25-4, 25-3.
Taylor Creel accounted for 19 straight service points in the third game for the Falcons and had five assists. Michaela Healy added five kills and a block, while Emily Marcotte totaled six digs and five service aces.
The Falcons meet Seekonk Tuesday.
Canton 3, North Attleboro 0
CANTON — The Rocketeers fell behind early in both the first and third games in their Hockomock League loss, falling 25-14, 25-20, 25-16. Joanna Collins-Bilyeu (11 assists, seven digs), Ann Grunewald (five kills) and Sara Carter (six kills) paced the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro (1-4) meets Foxboro Monday.
Tri-County 3, Southeastern Reg. 0
EASTON — Amy Freitas accounted for 13 straight service points in the third game as the Cougars powered their way to their second victory in as many days over Southeastern Reg. in the Mayflower League match.
Cam Schweitzer totaled four kills, four blocks and nine straight service points in the the second game for Tri-County.
Freitas finished with 23 service points, including nine aces and nine digs.
Old Rochester 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors ran into the South Coast Conference power in falling 25-10, 25-10, 25-5 in their season debut. Senior Kendall Rossignol (eight digs, six kills), Hailey Bodek (two kills) and freshman Cailin McGovern (10 assists) sparked Seekonk.
The Warriors visit Dighton-Rehoboth Tuesday.
