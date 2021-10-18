REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team claimed a 3-0 victory over Wareham High Monday in a South Coast Conference match, 25-13, 25-19, 25-13.
Corrine Braga notched 15 straight service points during the third game with nine aces to spark D-R (5-10). Kianna Reuter added six kills. The Falcons host Apponequet Wednesday.
Case 3, Seekonk 0
SWANSEA — The Cardinals took wins of 25-11, 25-11, 25-10 in the South Coast Conference match. Emily Pedro (five kills) and Samira Nelson (five service aces) paced the Warriors, who host Fairhaven Wednesday.
Hopkinton 3, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — In a non-league match, the Shamrocks fell 25-11, 25-25, 25-11 to the Tri-Valley League Hillers. Bishop Feehan has a CCL match Tuesday at Bishop Stang.
