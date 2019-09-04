BELLINGHAM — Behind the serving of Norton High senior Caroline Daly, the Lancer volleyball team broke open a close second set en route to a 3-0 Tri-Valley League win over Bellingham High on Wednesday.
The Lancers won 25-21, 25-9 and 25-19 as Daly served the final nine points of the second game.
Senior Vicki Hwang tallied 11 assists and two aces while classmate Breelyn Gilbert finished with seven kills and four blocks. The Lancers (1-1) host Ashland on Friday.
Old Rochester 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors lost their second straight, falling 25-10, 25-10, 25-19. Senior Kayle Fonseca (six kills, two service aces) and setter Gianna D’Ambra (10 assists) sparked Seekonk.
