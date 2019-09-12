CANTON — Tri-County Regional High senior Kiera Dempsey went on an 18-point service run in the first set and 11-point service streak in the second as the Cougar volleyball team earned a 3-0 Mayflower League victory over Blue Hills on Thursday.
With Dempsey on the line serving 19 aces, Tri-County took a 25-5, 25-6 and 30-28 verdict.
The senior added 10 digs and seven kills while Cam Schweitzer had eight kills and Jitarra Ellis contributed seven kills at the net and three blocks for the Cougars.
Tri-County (1-2) will host Norfolk Aggie on Monday.
