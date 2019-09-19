FRANKLIN — Senior Kiera Dempsey did it all for the Tri-County Regional volleyball team, but the Cougars were handed a hard-fought, 3-2 loss by Southeastern Regional on Thursday.
Tri-County forced the fifth set with a two-point win in the fourth, but Southeastern pulled out the 23-25, 25-9, 25-14, 23-25, 16-14 win.
Dempsey led the way with 22 digs and 19 kills for the Cougars while Amy Freitas has 28 assists and six digs and Jitarra Ellis contributed seven kills and five blocks.
The Cougars (2-3) will travel to Bethany Christian on Friday.
