ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High junior Gianna Detorie ran the offense at a high level for the Shamrock volleyball team, contributing 26 assists as she helped the hosts earn a 3-1 non-league victory over Walpole on Monday.
“It was a great overall match,” Feehan coach Joe Reardon said of the 27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 verdict.
Lucy Armour paced the attack with eight kills while Nicole Brown had seven kills and two aces. Seniro Audrey O’Keefe added three aces of her own for the Shamrocks (6-1), who travel to Nashoba on Wednesday.
Foxboro 3, Norwood 2
FOXBORO — Junior Sara Addeche tallied 14 digs as the Warriors saw their two-set lead disappear, but pulled out the decisive fifth set for the 25-9, 25-17, 15-25, 14-25, 15-11 non-league victory.
Senior Grace Boudreau contributed 12 digs, seven kills and two aces for the Warriors, while Sara Regan had 10 assists and six aces. Shannon McDonald had eight kills and three blocks for the Warriors (3-4), who will travel to Attleboro on Tuesday.
Tri-County 3, Norfolk Agr. 0
WALPOLE — North Attleboro’s Kiara Dempsey accounted for 11 digs and 10 kills, directing the Cougars on the front line to 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 victories over Norfolk Aggie in the Mayflower League match. Maddie Brogan and Cam Schweitzer each had eight kills for Tri-County (4-3), which visits Bristol-Plymouth Tuesday.
Attleboro 3, Norton 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers overcame a two-set deficit and pulled out the decisive fifth game to earn their first win of the season with a 26-24, 16-25, 29-25, 25-19, 15-9 non-league verdict.
Ana Leonardo contributed 11 aces, six assists, five kills and five digs for the Bombardiers. Emily McGovern added 10 kills, two aces and one block while teammate Kamsi Ibobi tallied five kills and three digs.
Courtney Cousineau had eight digs for the Lancers. Norton’s Breelyn Gilbert had seven kills and three aces while Ally Duross added six kills of her own.
Attleboro (1-6) will host Foxboro on Tuesday while Norton (2-5) will host Hopkinton on Wednesday.
Case 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Kendall Rossignoll totaled five kills, two service aces and two blocks, while Gianna D’Ambra had five assists and three digs as Seekonk fell 25-10, 25-16, 25-15 to the Cardinals in the South Coast Conference match. Seekonk (1-7) next visits Fairhaven Wednesday.
Bourne 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH — Amy Nickerson contributed 19 digs and two kills for the Falcons, but it wasn’t enough in their 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 South Coast Conference defeat.
Skylar Botelho had five kills while teammate Vanessa Costa had 11 assists, two kills and one ace. Dighton-Rehoboth will travel to Old Rochester Wednesday.
