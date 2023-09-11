DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team came up short to Somerset Berkley Regional High on Monday, losing 3-1.
DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team came up short to Somerset Berkley Regional High on Monday, losing 3-1.
The Falcons won the first set 27-25 before dropping the next three by scores of 18-25, 22-25, 16-25.
Lucy Latour led the Falcons with 12 kills and three blocks. Corinne Braga posted 17 digs with four aces.
Dighton-Rehoboth (1-2) returns on Wednesday at Old Rochester Regional.
FOXBORO — The Hornets won their Hockomock League match, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22, as Elyssa Buchanan had 10 kills and five digs.
Lauren Rubicine and Gabby Moore had 10 digs for the Hornets, with Rubicine adding eight aces and Moore tallying four. Olivia Richard had seven kills, four blocks and a pair of aces for Mansfield while teammate Riley Austin added five aces and five kills.
Foxboro was led on the floor by Gianna Dunne (two kills, five digs), Lily Arnold (six digs, three aces), Vittoria Cuscia (six digs, two aces) and Ava Hill’s (three kills) offensive performance. Melanie Sullivan (seven digs), Caitlin Sergei (three blocks), Arnold, Dunne and Cuscia were also instrumental on defense for Foxboro.
Mansfield (1-1) is at North Attleboro on Wednesday while Foxboro (0-2) will visit Franklin Wednesday.
WRENTHAM — The Warriors fell 25-18, 25-13, 25-24 to the Panthers.
Leading King Philip was Shea Mellman with 13 digs and Fiona Bailey with 10 kills. Cecelia Kilroy had five kills with three blocks.
King Philip (1-1) next visits Oliver Ames on Wednesday.
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers were dominant in their 25-8, 25-18, 25-15 sweep.
Leading Attleboro with 14 assists and three digs was Natalie Brojek. Haley Carter had 10 assists, while Addie Shelton posted 10 kills, seven aces and three digs.
Julia Leonardo added seven kills and seven digs in the win. Julia Mondello also had seven digs, and Sadie Whitmarsh had eight. Mondello, Whitmarsh and Ellie Shelton tallied three aces each.
Attleboro (2-0) plays hosts Stoughton on Wednesday.
TAUNTON — The Rocketeers won the first and second sets 25-22, 25-19, dropped the third set 25-19 to the Tigers, but worked back to win the fourth 25-16 to close out the win.
Remi Zides had 28 assists and three aces for North. Noemi Eugene had 16 kills and five solo blocks, and Lincoln Abramaitys had the high in kills with 18.
Maddy Bonneau had a 16-serve run in the first set to bring North back from trailing by six points.
North Attleboro (1-1) plays again on Wednesday at home against Mansfield.