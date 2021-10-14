FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team avenged a four-game loss to Stoughton earlier in the Hockomock League season by trimming the Black Knights Thursday 3-0, prevailing in the rematch 25-10, 25-12, 25-22.
Alyssa Cloherty contributed 16 assists, 11 service aces and eight digs for the Warriors (4-11). Shannon McIlhinney (11 digs) and Mallory Meyer (11 digs, five kills) also factored prominently for Foxboro. The Warriors next visit Walpole Monday for a non-league match.
King Philip 3, Taunton 0
The unbeaten Warriors of King Philip never allowed the host Tigers to create an attack in winning the Hockomock League match 25-16, 25-9, 25-10. Emily Sawyer (14 kills), Sami Shore (nine kills) and Liv Carey (five kills) dominated the action at the net for the Warriors (14-0). Sam Asprelli contributed eight hits, while Ahunna James had five kills and three service aces. The Warriors have a non-league match Friday with Walpole.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 0
The once-beaten Panthers of Franklin High dealt the visitingBombardiers a 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 loss in the Hockomock League match. Julia Leonardo (nine kills) and the blocking of Delia Barthel sparked AHS (7-5), which entertains North Attleboro Friday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Abp. Williams 0
In a Catholic Central League match, host Bishop Feehan dominated in all three games for a 25-6, 25-18, 25-11 victory. Senior captain Olivia Olson led the Shamrocks with nine kills. Bishop Feehan has a non-league match at South Coast Conference member Greater New Bedford Voke Saturday.
Milford 3, Mansfield 1
The visiting Hornets lost a pair of heartbreaking third and fourth games in falling to the Scarlet Hawks 25-14, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 in the Hockomock League match. Julia Kelly (seven digs, seven assists, four kills), Lexie Scibilia (nine kills) and Nora Buckley (five assists) led Mansfield (8-4).
