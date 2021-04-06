NEW BEDFORD -- .The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team fell behind early in each of the first two games en route to a 3-1 loss at Greater New Bedford Voke Tuesday in their South Coast Conference match, falling 25-12 25-13 23-25, 25-21.
Taylor Creel had six assists and four service aces for the Falcons, while Kianna Reuter had two kills and two assists. D-R (2-2) hosts Fairhaven Friday.
Bourne 3, Seekonk 0
BOURNE -- The perennial South Coast Conference power dispatched Seekonk 25-8, 25-21, 25-8. The Warriors (0-4) were deadlocked with the Canalmen at 21 points apiece in the second game, playing their best volleyball of the match.
Sophomore Kayla Morency totaled 13 digs,, six kills and four assists for the Warriors. Hailey Bodick had eight service aces, while Leandra Pereira had 13 killls. Seekonk next meets Somerset Berkley Friday.
