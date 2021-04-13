MATTAPOISETT — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team went toe-to-toe with South Coast Conference power Old Rochester Regional High before falling 3-0 to the Bulldogs on Tuesday by scores of 25-16, 25-14, 25-16.
Michaela Healy (three kills, three blocks) and Kianna Reuter (three kills) led D-R at the net. On the backline, Emily Marcotte (three digs) and Taylor Creel (five assists, three service aces) sparked D-R.
The Falcons (2-2) host Case Friday.
Greater New Bedford Voke 3, Seekonk 0
NEW BEDFORD — The Warriors suffered a South Coast Conference loss to the Bears 25-18, 25-17, 25-14. Celia Kendall-Rossignol (nine kills, four kills, four blocks, four service aces) and Kelly Ryan (five assists, five service aces) paced Seekonk (0-6).
The Warriors visit Apponequet Friday.
