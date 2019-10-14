REHOBOTH — The Falcons finished up a disappointing 3-12 season with a three-set loss to Old Rochester, 25-22, 25-17, and 25-18.
Senior Vanessa Costa had a kill, two digs and 14 assists, fellow senior Amy Nickerson had an ace, and 18 digs, while freshman Kianna Reuter chipped in five kills and four digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.