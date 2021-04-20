REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High volleyball team overcame four-to-six point deficits in each of the final two games before pulling out a 3-1 victory over Somerset Berkley Regional High Tuesday in a South Coast Conference match, prevailing 25-13, 16-25, 26-24, 25-21.
The Falcons (3-5) trailed 23-20 in the third game before rallying back to take the lead. Emily Marcotte (10 digs, two kills, two assists, two service aces) ad Kianna Reuter (six digs, five kills) contributed for the Falcons.
At the net, Gabby Ciffala (eight kills, three digs, two service aces) starred, while Taylor Creel (14 assists, one kill, one digs) sparked the offense.
D-R hosts Apponequet Friday before beginning play in the SCC Cup next week.
Fairhaven 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors battled early in all three games, but succumbed to Fairhaven’s service power in the South Coast Conference match 25-10, 25-15, 25-13.
Junior Grace Ippolito kept the Warriors competitive with 13 digs. Seniors Kendall Rossignol (16 digs, nine kills, two blocks) and Faith DaSilva (12 assists, six digs, two service aces) also played well.
Seekonk (0-8) travels to Wareham Friday.
