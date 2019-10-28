ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team heads into the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament after completing the regular season with a 3-1 victory over Sacred Heart High Monday.
The Shamrocks should be among the top seeds for the Division 1 South pairings when the seedings and first-round matches are scheduled Tuesday.
Bishop Feehan (15-3) topped Sacred Heart 20-25, 25-13, 25-9, 25-16.
Starting all seniors, coach Joe Reardon relied on Lucy Armour (11 kills) and Grace Brown (six kills) at the net, while Ashley Bowen (10 digs) and Daylin Melcher (nine digs) led the defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.