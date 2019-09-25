BOLTON — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team was put to the test by Nashoba Regional, but eventually prevailed 3-1 in the non-league match Wednesday, taking home a 25-20, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 victory.
Sophia Troy (nine kills, three blocks) and Nicole Brown (eight kills) were outstanding on the front line for the Shamrocks (7-1).
On the backline, Gianna Detorie (six service aces) and Audrey O’Keefe (three aces) were sound from the serving stripe for the Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan took an early seven-point lead in the second game, but Nashoba came back to knot the score at 18, 20 and 23.
In the fourth game, the Shamrocks took a four-point lead, but Nashoba came back to tie the score at 11 and eventually take the game.
The Shamrocks return to the floor Monday with a non-league match at Greater New Bedford Voke.
Hopkinton 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Tri-Valley League powerhouse Hills did not allow Norton a notion of an upset bid in winning 25-6, 25-17, 25-10.
The Lancers (2-6) host Millis Friday.
Fairhaven 3, Seekonk 0
FAIRHAVEN — The South Coast Conference Blue Devils fended off Seekonk to prevail 25-13, 25-23, 25-10. Seekonk took an early 6-2 lead in the second game and then rallied back from a nine-point deficit to knot the score at 23-all.
Kaylee Fonseca (12 digs, two service aces), Hailey Bodick (10 digs) and Jocelyn Wozny (five digs, five assists) sparked Seekonk (1-8), which returns to the floor Tuesday for a non-league match with Durfee.
Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
MATTAPOISETT — The D-R Falcons fell to the Bulldogs in a South Coast Conference match 25-15, 25-12, 25-23.
The Falcons next host Somerset Berkley Wednesday.
