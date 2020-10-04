ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team emerged victorious in its season and Central Catholic League debut, presenting new head coach Heidi Bruschi with a victory in her first time on the bench, a 3-1 verdict over Bishop Fenwick.
The Shamrocks overcame a one-game deficit to prevail 23-25, 25-9, 26-24, 25-18.
Senior captain and setter Gianna Detorie (33 assists) along with senior captain and libero Maria Romsey (14 digs) were instrumental in the Shamrocks gaining the edge.
"Our blocking and our defense are coming along," Bruschi said of the rules restrictions in place by the MIAA due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Shamrocks' outside hitters, senior Ashley Doo (11 kills) and junior Hope Sratton (12 kills), were effective. Bishop Feehan is off until an Oct. 13 match at home with Archbishop Williams.
