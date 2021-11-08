CONCORD — The quest for the MIAA Division 1 Tournament title ended for the Bishop Feehan High volleyball team in falling 3-0 to No. 4 seeded Concord-Carlisle (20-1) Monday in the second round of the MIAA Tournament.
The No. 13 seed Shamrocks (15-6) were led by senior captain and middle hitter Olivia Olson and senior hitter Bella Alyacoub.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.