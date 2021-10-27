PEABODY — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team captured its Catholic Central League Cup semifinal match Wednesday by beating Bishop Fenwick High 25-19, 25-8, 25-20.
Senior captains Olivia Olson (nine kills) and Anabella Alyacoub (seven kills) led at the net for the Shamrocks (13-6), who avenged a loss to the Crusaders earlier in the season, with strong service games from junior Anna Martin and sophomore Julia Webster.
Bishop Feehan plays in the CCL Cup title match Saturday against the winner of the Cardinal Spellman-Arlington Catholic match.
