FALL RIVER — Amy Freitas was a force all over the court for the Tri-County Regional High volleyball team in taking a 3-2 victory at Diman Voke Wednesday in a Mayflower League match, winning 25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 19-25, 15-7.
Freitas accounted for 24 service points, 19 digs, 13 assists and four kills in helping the Cougars improve to 11-2. Faith Boutin (20 digs, 14 service points) and Kayla Sullivan (22 digs, 15 service points, 12 kills) also starred for Tri-County, which meets the Bengals again Friday in Franklin.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Fenwick 2
ATTLEBORO — In a marathon Catholic Central League match, the Shamrocks had to work for every point in their 25-18, 23-25, 25-13, 27-29, 17-15 victory. Senior captain and libero Maeve Parrish sparked Bishop Feehan with her defense and passing out of the backline, while having six service aces. The Shamrocks visit Arlington Catholic Thursday.
Medfield 3, Norton 2
TAUNTON — The Lancers could not gain the lead late in both the first and second games, falling 26-24, 28-26, 25-17 in the Tri-Valley League match. Kate Andy (seven assists), Lexi Fleming (six digs) and Bella Vittorini (six digs) sparked the Lancers (4-8), who host Norwood Friday.
Taunton 3, North Attleboro 2
TAUNTON — The Rocketeers owned a 2-1 game and were within two points of gaining the upper hand in their Hockomock League match, but fell 25-21, 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 15-12. The Rocketeers (4-6) visit Oliver Ames Friday..
Somerset Berkley 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
SOMERSET — The Blue Raiders toppled the Falcons 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 in the South Coast Conference match. Kianna Reuter totaled four kills for D-R (4-7), which visits Case Monday.
Bourne 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors fell 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 to the Canalmen in the South Coast Conference match. Kelly Ryan (nine assists, six service aces, two digs) and Kayla Morency (four kills) led the Warriors (0-9). Seekonk hosts Durfee in a non-league match Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.