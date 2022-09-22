FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team fell in five sets to Stoughton High on Friday, losing 3-2.
A tight battle in the fifth set saw the Warriors fall just short to cap a see-saw 16-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13 match.
Alyssa Cloherty had 28 assists and eight digs for Foxboro while Ava Kirk had two aces, five kills and two blocks, and Sami Sloan had 12 kills and four digs.
The Warriors (1-6) host Attleboro next Wednesday.
FRANKLIN — The Rocketeers were shut out by the Panthers, 25-7, 25-7, 25-14.
Haley Carr tallied three kills while blocking one ball solo and two double for North (1-3). Sarah Kayata had seven digs and two kills.
Didi Brown made five serves in the third set to help some momentum for North Attleboro (1-3), which hosts Milford Friday.
WRENTHAM — King Philip cruised, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14, getting 17 kills from Sami Shore.
Also leading KP on the floor was Emily Swayer with 10 kills, two aces and three blocks, Ahunna James had a team-high 11 kills with five digs and three aces. Ava Kelley had a team-high seven digs.
The Warriors (6-1) play Sharon on Wednesday.
SHARON — Mansfield surrendered the third set before closing it out, 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18.
The Hornets’ Lauren Rubicine had a team-high 16 digs and setter Gabrielle Moore had a team-high 30 assists. Elyssa Buchanan had 14 kills, seven aces and two digs. Ella Mahoney added nine kills with two aces.
Mansfield (4-2) hosts Milford on Wednesday.