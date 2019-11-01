MEDFIELD — The 11th-seeded Foxboro High girls’ volleyball team gave No. 6 seed Medfield High all it could handle in their MIAA Div. 2 volleyball Central Sectional first-round match on Friday before coming up short in a 3-2 defeat.
Medfield pulled out the five-set win, 25-14, 25-18, 11-25, 22-25, 15-11, to end Foxboro’s season at 11-10.
Grace Boudreau led Foxboro with 10 kills, 11 digs, two blocked shots and four aces while teammate Emma Keefe had five aces, two kills and five digs. Shakirah Ketant added a pair of service aces to go with eight kills and three blocks at the net.
Pam Nelson and Grace Fortune had 11 digs apiece in the Foxboro backcourt while Maddie O’Brien had 19 assists and seven digs.
Tri-County 3 Montachusett Reg. 0
FRANKLIN — The seventh-seeded Cougars won their first-round opener in the Div. 3 Central Sectional with a 25-8, 25-2, 25-10 sweep of 10th-seeded Montachusett Regional.
Senior outside hitter Kiara Dempsey led Tri-County (12-8) with 23 service points, 12 aces and five kills. Dempsey opened the first-set win with 11 straight service points and then started the second set with nine straight points.
from the line. Jitarra Ellis had 11 service points and four kills while Izzy Zagane had 11 service points and six digs.
