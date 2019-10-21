STOUGHTON -- The Foxboro High volleyball team secured a postseason berth in the MIAA South Sectional with a 3-0 victory over Stoughton High on Monday.
Senior Grace Boudreau tallied 14 kills and two blocks in the 25-18, 25-12, 25-12 win while Maddie O'Brien had with 18 assists, Grace Fortune had 14 service points and four aces, and Shakirah Ketant added nine service points and three aces). Pam Nelson (nine digs, three kills) and Kelsey Treweek (eight digs) played well defensively.
Foxboro (10-8) hosts Sharon on Wednesday.
King Philip 3, Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM -- King Philip's seniors celebrated their night by routing the Bombardiers 25-6, 25-9, 25-18 in a Hockomock League match. Allison Hitchen (nine service points with five aces, four digs and one kill) and Heidi Sullivan (six service points with three aces) sparked the Warriors from the backline.
Up front for KP (15-3), Catherine Waldeck (four kills, three aces, two blocks) and Kristen Masse (three kills, five service points with four aces) led the way. KP visits Mansfield Wednesday, while AHS (1-15) visits Taunton.
Oliver Ames 3, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD -- The Hornets gave themselves a slim margin for error to qualify for the MIAA Tournament with a 25-16, 25-11, 25-19 Hockomock League loss. Sam Sternburg totaled 14 digs for Mansfield, while Kacey Veiking had five kills and three blocks.
The Hornets (7-9) host King Philip Wednesday.
North Attleboro 3, Milford 0
MILFORD -- The MIAA Tournament-bound Rocketeers staved off the Scarlet Hawks in their Hockomock League match with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-21 victory. Brooke Street (nine digs), Kyle Melanson (11 kills) and Eliza Dion (five blocks) sparked North (11-5) which meets Canton Wednesday.
Blackstone Valley Reg. 3, Tri-County 1
UPTON -- Amy Freitas tallied 20 service points, 18 digs and seven kills but the Cougars fell in four sets by a 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 27-25 non-league loss.
Kiara Dempsey had 20 digs and 11 kills while Jitara Ellis compiled 10 blocks and six kills. Tri-County (11-7) await its seeding for the MIAA Vocational Schools Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.