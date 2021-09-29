FOXBORO — Sadie Calabrese, Juliana Pettigrew and Sami Sloan dominated at the net in powering Foxboro to its first victory, 29-27, 25-15, 25-18, over Sharon in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match Monday.
Calabrese (10 kills, two blocks), Pettigrew (nine kills, six digs) and Sloan (10 kills, three service aces) guided the Warriors up front. Sophomore Gianna Dunne delivered a strong floor game for the Warriors (1-6), who hosted Franklin Wednesday.
Attleboro 3, Foxboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High volleyball team notched its second victory of the week by turning back Foxboro 3-0 in a Hockomock League match last Thursday, prevailing 26-24, 25-17, 25-14 over the Warriors.
Natalie Brojek sparked the Bombardiers from the back line with eight service aces, while Julia Leonardo led the front-line play with nine kills. Attleboro (4-2) received sizable contributions off the bench from Tigin Bombardier and Ellie Amaral.
