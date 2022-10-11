FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team won the first set, but dropped the final three to fall to Taunton High on Tuesday, losing 25-20, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21.

The Warriors were led by Juliana Pettigrew’s 15 kills and seven digs. Ava Kirk had nine kills, two aces and three blocks. Shannon McElhinney had 18 digs and seven aces.