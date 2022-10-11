FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team won the first set, but dropped the final three to fall to Taunton High on Tuesday, losing 25-20, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21.
The Warriors were led by Juliana Pettigrew’s 15 kills and seven digs. Ava Kirk had nine kills, two aces and three blocks. Shannon McElhinney had 18 digs and seven aces.
Foxboro (2-11) hosts Mansfield Thursday.
King Philip 3, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Warriors cruised past the Hornets, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16 in their Hockomock League match.
Mansfield was led by Keira Fitzpatrick’s eight assists and four digs. Gabrielle Moore led the team in digs with eight. Elyssa Buchanan had the team-high in kills with four.
Leading for King Philip was nine kills each were Sami Shore and Emily Sawyer. Sawyer had seven service aces.
Ahunna James had the high in digs with nine, adding four kills and three aces to her day. Ava Kelley had eight digs and Olivia O’Neil had four kills and four digs.
King Philip (13-1) hosts Franklin Thursday while Mansfield (5-6) visits Foxboro.
Tri-County 3, Diman Voke 0
FRANKLIN — Tri-County scored a home shutout, winning 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 to move to 7-3 on the season and remain undefeated in league play.
Leading T-C on the floor was Amy Freitas with 21 service points and 10 assists. She also led a 6-0 run from serve to open the second set.
Callie Schweitzer had 23 service points with a run of her own from serve that went 10-0 in the third frame. She also had six blocks and two kills.
Ava Cossette added six kills. Tri-County plays Wednesday, hosting Southeastern.
Sharon 3, North Attleboro 0
SHARON — The Rocketeers were blanked by the Eagles, dropping all three sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.
North had four aces and three kills from Lincoln Abramaitys. Olivia Casey added three kills and Mariah Barbosa had six aces and three kills.
North Attleboro (2-8) visits Taunton on Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Cardinal Spellman 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks took the win, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12.
Bishop Feehan’s Ava Stewart had seven kills and Adrienne Kyere three aces. The Shamrocks (10-3) play Thursday, hosting Barnstable.