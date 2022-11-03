FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team is moving on in the MIAA Division 3 tourney, taking down No. 19 Greater Lowell Tech in a 3-0 first-round sweep Thursday night.

The No. 14 Warriors took all the sets, 25-16, 25-22, 25-17.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.