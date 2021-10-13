FOXBORO — It was a collective team victory for the Foxboro Warriors, who rallied for 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 victories over Taunton to win the Hockomock match, 3-1, Tuesday. Alyssa Cloherty (25 assists, 16 digs) was a two-way spark for the Warriors (3-10),
Mallory Meyer (20 digs, six service aces), Juliana Pettigrew (11 digs, nine kills) and Gianna Dunne (10 digs, two service aces) factored prominently for Foxboro. The Warriors next meet Stoughton Thursday.
