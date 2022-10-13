FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team knocked off Mansfield High, 3-1 at home on Thursday night.
The Warriors won 25-23, 27-29, 27-25, 25-21, as Sami Sloan had a team-high 17 kills with five aces. Alyssa Cloherty had 37 assists with three aces. Julianna Pettigrew had eight kills, five aces and six digs. Mallorie Meyer led the team in digs with 13 while also adding in six kills and two aces.
Mansfield had 16 digs from Lauren Rubicine and six kills from Anna Goulet. Lily Campbell led in blocks with seven and Jackie Zelic had 11 digs. Leading in assists was Keira Fitzpatrick with 13.
Foxboro (3-11) plays Friday at Braintree.
King Philip 3, Franklin 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip cruised to the 27-25, 25-16, 25-19 Hockomock League shutout win.
The Warriors had three players finish with nine kills each in Sami Shore, Emily Sawyer and Ahunna James. Shore had two digs and three blocks and Sawyer had two blocks. James led the team in digs with 12 and added tow aces to her night.
Fiona Bailey added 10 digs on the floor. Olivia O’Neil had five kills and four digs. Missy Canning had two kills.
King Philip (14-1) is at Attleboro Monday.
North Attleboro 3, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — North Attleboro took Taunton to the limit, winning in five sets after going down two frames early.
The Rocketeers won, 20-25, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 16-14.
Leading North was Mariah Barbosa’s seven blocks and eight kills. Haley Carr added eight kills and two blocks.
Olivia Casey contributed three aces and two kills while Lincoln Abramaitys had four kills and an ace. Remi Zides led the North in assists with 18. Avery Bitar led in digs with seven.
North Attleboro (3-8) plays Monday at Milford.