FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team knocked off Mansfield High, 3-1 at home on Thursday night.

The Warriors won 25-23, 27-29, 27-25, 25-21, as Sami Sloan had a team-high 17 kills with five aces. Alyssa Cloherty had 37 assists with three aces. Julianna Pettigrew had eight kills, five aces and six digs. Mallorie Meyer led the team in digs with 13 while also adding in six kills and two aces.