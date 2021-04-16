FRANKLIN — If there is any consolation for the King Philip Regional High volleyball team, it may be knowing that they were the lone Hockomock League member to win more than one game against Franklin High.
But one game was all that KP could take in falling 3-1 to the Panthers Friday in the Hockomock League Cup championship match, 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21.
“It was just a few plays that maybe we could have done better with that was the difference,” King Philip coach Kristen Geuss said. “We played very well, but Franklin has some very good front row hitters.”
King Philip and Franklin shared the regular season Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League, both finishing at 9-1. The teams split the regular season series too, Franklin prevailing 3-0 and KP taking a 3-2 decision.
KP (11-2) entered the match having won 21 of its past 22 games, including a streak of six straight 3-0 decisions. Franklin (12-1) entered the match having won 24 of its past 25 games, including four straight 3-0 decisions.
The Warriors gained momentum in winning the third game and then owned leads of 12-8 and 20-18 before the Panthers rallied both times.
King Philip senior captain Nicole Coughlan totaled 15 kills, 11 digs and three blocks, while sophomore outside hitter Ahunna James accounted for 18 digs and 14 kills.
”We had so much momentum too after winning that third game,” Geuss said of the Warriors.
Senior captain Emma Brooks was marvelous on the floor, taking 25 digs, while senior captain Lily Carlow had nine digs and three service aces.
”We have to be thankful for having a season at all and doing so well,” Geuss added. “We played hard.”
Tri-County 3, Avon 1
AVON — The Cougars improved to 9-0 in turning back Avon 25-11, 25-17, 21-25, 25-5 in the Mayflower League match. Amy Freitas (12 assists, 10 service aces, nine digs, four kills), Maddie Brogan (five kills) and Gina Castagna (11 assists, eight digs, six kills, six service aces) sparked Tri-County (9-0). The Cougars meet Norfolk Aggie Wedsday.
Case 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH — The Cardinals captured the South Coast Conference match beating D-R 25-21, 25-11, 25-18.
Kianna Reuter (five kills, five digs) and Michaela Kelly (five kills, four blocks) starred at the net for the Falcons, while Taylor Creel (eight assists) and Emily Marcotte (six digs, four service aces) led on the back line. D-R (2-5) meets Somerset Berkley Tuesday.
Apponequet 3, Seekonk 0
LAKEVILLE — The Warriors suffered a South Coast Conference setback in falling 25-11, 25-12, 25-14.
Kendall Rossignol (13 digs, seven kills, two assists), Kayla Morency (nine digs, four kills, two service aces) and Kelly Ryan (13 assists, five kills, two service aces) paced Seekonk (0-7). The Warriors meet Fairhaven Tuesday.
