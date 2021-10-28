FRANKLIN — With the Kelley-Rex Division title in the Hockomock League on the line, the Franklin High Panthers avenged their lone loss of the season and gained a share of first place with King Philip Regional High by taking a stirring 3-2 victory Thursday.
The Panthers stopped KP’s unbeaten streak at 19 matches with a 22-25, 25-18, 15-25, 26-24, 15-11 victory.
Sami Shore (18 kills), Ahunna James (14 kills, 11 digs) and Liv Carey (12 kills) were outstanding on the front line for KP.
“It was a match that could have gone either way,” King Philip coach Kristen Geuss said.
Franklin broke a 21-all tie in the fourth game to prevail and then overcame a 7-3 deficit in the fifth game. Sam Asprelli (15 digs) and Stella Bailey (six service aces) also sparked the Warriors.
King Philip (19-1, 15-1) entered the match with a one game lead over Franklin (15-1), the Panthers absorbing their lone loss of the season (3-2) in Wrentham to the Warriors.
KP had won 57 of 60 games entering the contest, losing just three games (two to Franklin, one to Milford) during the season.
Attleboro 3, Mansfield 1
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers qualified for the MIAA Tournament in trimming the Hornets in the Kelley-Rex Division match, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11, 25-23.
Sophomore Natalie Brojek sparked AHS (9-9) down the stretch as the Bombardiers rallied from a 15-13 deficit to the Hornets (9-7). Brojek finished with 29 assists and nine service aces. Julia Leonardo totaled 15 kills, while seniors Kate Petrosso, Lilly Boedeker, Gabby Bolduc and Delia Barthel all played key roles.
Oliver Ames 3, North Attleboro 0
EASTON — The Rocketeers could not overcome late two and three points deficits in all three games in falling 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 in the Hockomock League match. Katherine McHoule (24 assists) sparked North (9-9), which awaits an MIAA Tournament berth.
Sara Carter (14 kills) and Julianne Chen (10 digs) played well for North.
Canton 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors concluded the regular season by falling 25-15, 25-15, 25-18 to the Bulldogs in the Hockomock League match. Sami Sloane (six kills) and Gianna Dunne (10 digs) paced Foxboro (4-16), which still has an outside chance for an MIAA Tournament berth.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Kianna Reuter (six kills, three service aces) and Lucy Latour (five kills, three service aces) guided D-R (7-12) to a 25-15, 25-5, 25-10 past arch-rival Seekonk in a South Coast Conference match. The Falcons have a match Friday at East Bridgewater.
