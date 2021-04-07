FRANKLIN — Sophomore Amy Freitas and senior Gina Costagna guided the unbeaten Tri-County Regional High volleyball team to a hard-earned 3-2 decision over Holbrook High Wednesday in a Mayflower League match, prevailing 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 26-28, 15-5.
Freitas accounted for 31 service points, including the first nine points of the decisive fifth game, with four aces. She also had 18 assists and 20 digs.
Costagna totaled 19 digs, 16 assists and 17 service points for the Cougars (5-0). Maddie Brogan (11 kills) and Cam Schweitzer (11 kills, four blocks) starred at the net for Tri-County, which visits South Shore Voke Friday.
Canton 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors fell in their Hockomock League match 25-11, 25-21, 25-5. Sarah Regan (19 assists), Emma Keefe (five kills) and Shannon McDonald (seven kills, four blocks) sparked the Warriors (2-8) in their season finale.
