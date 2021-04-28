CANTON — Amy Freitas collected 17 service points, 12 assists and six kills as the Tri-County Regional High volleyball team defeated Blue Hills Regional High for the second time in three days with a straight-set 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 victory that ended the Cougars’ regular season at 12-1.
Cam Schweitzer chipped in 10 service points, three kills, and four blocks, while Kayla Sullivan added five aces, four kills, and four digs.
The Cougars advance to the Mayflower League championship series, where they will visit Westport High in a best-of-five format to determine the league champion on Friday.
