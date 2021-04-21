FRANKLIN — Sophomore Amy Freitas accounted for 18 service points as the Tri-County Regional High volleyball team held off Norfolk Agricultural 3-1 Wednesday in a Mayflower League match, 25-15, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14. Freitas also had 16 assists and 23 digs for the 10-0 Cougars.
Kyla Sullivan had 19 digs and five service aces. Cam Schweitzer had 10 kills, six blocks and four service aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.