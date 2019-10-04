NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High’s Hayley Gaskin led the way with 32 assists as the Rocketeer volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over visiting Mansfield High with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-20 Hockomock League win on Friday.
Kylie Melanson contributed 10 kills, Grace Munley complemented with nine kills and Eliza Dion had seven 7 kills for the Rocketeer offense. Brooke Street led the North defense with five digs.
Medfield 3, Norton 1
MEDFIELD — Destiny McGrath had 13 digs, but the Lancers fell 25-9, 25-13, 25-27, 25-12 in the Tri-Valley League match.
Vicki Hwang had six assists and three kills while Breelyn Gilbert had five kills.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 0
REHOBOTH — Amy Nickerson had 15 digs as the Falcons swept the Warriors in a 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 South Coast victory.
Skylar Botelho had six kills, Gabby Cifala had 12 digs, Michaela Healy had seven kills and two blocks while Vanessa Costa had 21 assists and three kills. D-R (2-9) will travel to Apponoquet on Monday.
Whitinsville Christian 3, Tri-County 0
WHITINSVILLE — Kiera Dempsey contributed 10 digs and nine service points, but the Cougars bowed out in the non-league contest 25-15, 25-20, 25-10.
Jitarra Ellis added eight service points of her own for Tri-County (7-5), who will host Old Colony on Monday.
