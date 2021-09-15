STOUGHTON — The unbeaten King Philip Regional High volleyball team received 15 consecutive service points from junior Kiera Hagen during the second game en route to a 3-0 victory over Stoughton High Wednesday, topping the Black Knights 25-10, 25-6, 25-17.
The Warriors (3-0) had 21 total service points and five aces from Hagen.
King Philip juniors Emily Sawyer (12 kills, two blocks), Sami Shore (16 service points with four aces) and Ahunna James (seven kills) complemented Hagen while senior Sam Asprelli had six service aces. The Warriors host Walpole Friday in a non-league match.
Fairhaven 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
FAIRHAVEN — The Falcons battled but bowed to South Coast Conference power Fairhaven 25-15, 25-23, 25-23. Julia Ferrara (13 assists, eight digs) and Corrine Braga (18 digs, three aces, two kills) sparked D-R’s defense. Kianna Reuter (10 digs, two kills) and Lucy Latour (five digs, four kills, three blocks) also had strong games. The Falcons (1-2) host Bristol-Plymouth Friday.
North Attleboro 3, Attleboro 1NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers improved to 2-1 by upending the Bombardiers 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17. Lily Bodeker (nine digs) and Natalie Brojek (eight digs) sparked the Bombardier defense, while the front line was led by Julia Leonardo (12 kills) and Kate Petrosso (eight kills).
North Attleboro next hosts Foxboro Tuesday, while Attleboro (2-2) visits Milford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.