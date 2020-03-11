ATTLEBORO — Former University of Arizona Wildcat volleyball standout Heidi Bruschi will be taking the reins of the Bishop Feehan High program.
“I am honored for the opportunity to coach the Feehan family of volleyball players,” said Bruschi. “Volleyball is a sport I’ve loved all my life. I look forward to providing a positive experience for the girls.”
A native of Arizona, Bruschi has extensive playing experience, playing four years at the varsity level for Sahuaro High School, where she was a three-time captain and the Arizona Player of the Year. She competed for six years for the Club Cactus Volleyball Program, and her 1992 club team ranked No. 7 nationally.
Bruschi was a four-year starter as an outside hitter and defensive specialist at the University of Arizona, and as a Wildcat captain as a senior, she gained Academic All-American honors.
Bruschi is currently ranked No. 1 among all Wildcats for consecutive matches played, and is No. 6 on the Wildcats’ career-best digs list. During her days at Arizona, the Wildcats made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to the round of 16 in 1993.
Bruschi brings years of coaching experience and an accomplished background as a high-level volleyball player to Bishop Feehan, where she has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the past five seasons.
She is the wife of former New England Patriots linebacker and current ESPN football analyst Ted Bruschi, and all three of their children are among the Bishop Feehan family as student-athletes: T.J. ’19, Rex ’20 and Dante ’23.
Bruschi served as the head coach at Walpole High for two seasons and has coached a variety of different volleyball programs at Mass Premier Courts in Foxboro.
“We couldn’t be happier than to have Heidi join our head-coaching staff,” said Chris Schatz, the Bishop Feehan Athletic Director. “Heidi brings a wealth of knowledge, a positive outlook, and a strong faith to our already successful volleyball program.”
