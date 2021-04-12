SHARON — The Mansfield High volleyball team demonstrated its strength on the floor and at the net in downing Sharon High 3-0 Monday in the opening round of the Hockomock League Cup series, prevailing 25-10, 25-17, 25-18.
Leading the way at the net for the Hornets (6-5) were Alina Nowakowski (14 digs, eight kills) and Kacey Veiking (six kills, four blocks, four digs). Meanwhile, Julia Kelly (14 digs), Christina Lydon (20 assists, three digs) and Olivia McGrath (11 digs, seven kills, two blocks and six service aces) also chipped in.
Ashley Santos (four digs, two kills) and Nicole Santos (two kills, two digs) played well. The Hornets visit top-seeded Franklin Wednesday.
Tri-County 3, South Shore Voke 0
FRANKLIN — Playing the first of three matches this week, the Cougars swept their Mayflower League match, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.
Amy Freitas totaled 13 assists, 12 digs and seven kills for Tri-County. Maddie Brogan added 11 kills and three blocks, while Cam Schweitzer had eight kills and three blocks. The Cougars (7-0) visit Avon Wednesday.
Franklin 3, North Attleboro 0
FRANKLIN — The Kelley-Rex Division co-champion Panthers did not allow the Rocketeers many, opportunities in winning their first-round Hockomock League Cup match 25-9, 25-11, 25-12. The Rocketeers (2-8) return to action Wednesday.
Stoughton 3, Attleboro 0
STOUGHTON — The Bombardiers battled the Black Knights on even terms throughout all three games, but could never make a three or four point run in losing their first-round Hockomock Cup match 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.
Kate Petrosso and Summer Pereira each totaled five kills for the Bombardiers (1-10), who host Foxboro Wednesday in a consolation-round match.
