NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High volleyball team rolled past North Attleboro High 3-0 on Wednesday behind Keira Fitzpatrick’s 12 assists and Tessa Blacquier’s 10 assists.

The Hornets won the first set 25-16 before getting pushed by the Rocketeers in the second set but eventually prevailing 27-25. Mansfield then won the third set 25-17 to close out the match.