NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High volleyball team rolled past North Attleboro High 3-0 on Wednesday behind Keira Fitzpatrick’s 12 assists and Tessa Blacquier’s 10 assists.
The Hornets won the first set 25-16 before getting pushed by the Rocketeers in the second set but eventually prevailing 27-25. Mansfield then won the third set 25-17 to close out the match.
Mansfield’s Elyssa Buchanan had nine kills with two aces and two digs. Anna Goulet had four blocks and Riley Austin had eight kills.
North Attleboro had a team-high 11 kills from Lincoln Abramaitys, who also added four aces.
“Her hustle and saves really kept us in the match,” North head coach Rachel Gould said.
North’s Remi Zides added seven assists while Noemi Eugene had a kill, two single blocks and three double blocks.
Mansfield (2-1) hosts Oliver Ames on Monday. North Attleboro (1-2) visits Milford on Monday.
Norton 3, Dedham 1
DEDHAM — The Lancers took the first two sets 25-17 and 27-25, but Dedham won the third set 25-22, before Norton ended the night with a 25-13 win in the fourth set.
Evangeline Emerson had four aces and five kills. Nora Watras had four aces and four kills and added a block. Amanda Calhoun tallied seven kills with three aces and three blocked shots.
Molly Carter led in assists with 22 and added 10 digs. Gabby Graham led in digs with 13 while adding two kills.
Norton (2-2) plays again on Friday at home against Millis.
Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
MATTAPOSETT — The Falcons fell 25-11, 25-11, 25-18 as Lucy Latour and Hannah Cronin each had four kills.
D-R (1-3) hosts Bourne on Monday.
Tri-County 3, Old Colony 1
ROCHESTER — The Cougars won 25-15, 25-16, 11-25, 25-18.
Ava Cossette paced the Cougars in service points with 19, including a 10-0 run to lead the first set. She had 20 digs and six kills as well.
Ivy Young added 10 kills for Tri-County while Rose Tripp had seven. Delia LeBlanc added 14 service points with 19 assists.
Tri-County (2-2) plays at Blue Hills Regional on Friday.