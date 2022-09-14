MANSFIELD — The North Attleboro High girls volleyball team won the first set, but Mansfield High bounced back to win the next three to clinch a 3-1 Hockomock League win.
North’s winning set was 25-19 before Mansfield won consecutive sets at 25-21, 25-21, 26-24.
Keira Fitzpatrick led Mansfield in assists with 24 along with eight digs. Elyssa Buchanan had 11 kills, three aces, five digs and two blocks. Lexie Scibilia hads two aces, five kills and a team-high six blocks. Lily Verheggen added seven kills and four blocks.
The Rocketeers were led by Mariah Barbosa’s 10 kills and two solo blocks. Lincoln Abramaitys had nine kills, four aces and two solo blocks.
Mansfield (2-1) is at Oliver Ames Friday while North Attleboro (1-2) hosts Milford.
Attleboro 3, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — The unbeaten Bombardiers swept to a 25-19, 25-10, 27-25 Hockomock League shutout.
Atttleboro (4-0) was led by Natalie Brojek’s 33 assists and nine aces. Julia Leonardo had a team-high 14 kills and Addie Shelton had eight kills. Attleboro visits King Philip Friday.
King Philip 3, Oliver Ames 0
EASTON — Emily Sawyer had a team-high 11 kills with four aces and four blocks as King Philip won 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.
KP’s Ahunna James tallied six kills with three aces and three blocks. Sami Shore also had four kills and four blocks. King Philip (3-1) hosts Attleboro on Friday.
Bourne 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Kayla Morency had a team-leading eight kills and three aces, but it was not enough as Seekonk was shut out, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18.
Ariana Sanchez Sousa racked up five aces and had two kills for the Warriors while Caitlyn Murray and Jack Hoskins each had nine assists.
Seekonk (0-3) hits the court on Friday, hosting Mt. Hope.
Franklin 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors served at 94 percent, but were still swept by the Panthers 25-14, 25-11, 26-24. Foxboro (0-3) is at Sharon on Friday.
Westport 3, Tri-County 2
WRENTHAM — Tri-County lost the first two sets 25-13, 25-22 before winning the next two at 25-16, 25-8, but Westport took the deciding fifth set, 15-10.
Leading the way for Tri-County was Amy Feitas’ 18 service points, 25 assists, five kills and 13 digs. Emmaline LaFleur added nine service points, seven kills and 17 digs.
Shannon Feeney was all over the floor on the defensive end, racking up 30 digs with eight aces from serve.
Tri-County (1-1) travels to Norfolk Agricultural on Friday.
Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
DIGHTON — Lucy Latour led the Falcons with eight digs adding two kills and an ace, but D-R lost, 25-14, 25-22, 25-10.
Kianna Reuter had two kills, three aces and three digs. The Falcons (0-3) host West Bridgewater on Thursday.