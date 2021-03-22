ATTLEBORO — It was a signature 3-0 victory for the Mansfield High volleyball team at Attleboro High in a meeting of Hockomock League members Monday with the Hornets sweeping to wins of 25-12, 25-20, 25-17.
Mansfield senior outside hitter Olivia McGrath stepped to the service line to start the match and delivered a defining statement of 10 straight points. Other than a Bombardiers’ 3-2 lead early in the second set, Attleboro never had another lead in the match.
“It was a slow start,” Bombardiers’ coach Mary Katherine Runey said of her team’s plight as it fell behind 13-3 in the first set 12-5 in the second set and 14-5 in the third set.
“As a team we thrive off of the energy and momentum, it’s hard for the girls to get started,” Runey added. “It’s taking a toll on us.”
A kill and a block by Summer Pereira, two kills by Kosi Igbobi and service aces from Kate Petrosso and Pereira rallied AHS (1-4) back to within 16-11 in the first game before McGrath went back to the service line and notched six straight points with four aces to put Mansfield comfortably ahead 23-11.
“We still have work to do,” Mansfield coach Mark Ledwich said. “That was one of our better showings, we’re finally playing as one team.”
McGrath totaled 16 service points, while senior outside hitter Alina Nowakowski and senior setter Ashley Santos each had two kills in that first set for the Hornets (2-3).
A kill and a block by Nowakowski contributed to Santos totaling three service points as Mansfield gained an 8-4 lead early in the second set.
Santos added another trio of service points with two aces and a Kacey Veiking kill to create a 16-8 lead, but the Bombardiers answered on two service points with an ace by Pereira, an Ana Leonardo kill, then a pair of service aces with her on the line rallied Attleboro back to within 18-14 of Mansfield.
But, Nowakowski (four kills) and McGrath (three kills) answered AHS with timely hits. Mansfield also took advantage of AHS not being able to convert any of its final six services to close out the set win.
“We need that fire under us,” Runey said. “Usually, we have that M.O. to get us started. Halfway through the first game and through game No. 2 as well, it’s exciting to play volleyball once everybody is in it. Once we get that momentum, we tend to do well.”
Lauren Knight came off of the bench in the third set to boost Mansfield into a 14-5 lead, totaling six straight service points with five aces.
But once again the Bombardiers battled back as Leonardo notched a pair of service aces and Pereira had a kill as AHS closed to within 18-14 of Mansfield. Attleboro then went four trips to the service line without taking a point.
McGrath delivered a pair of service aces for a 22-15 lead and Julia Kelly drilled a kill to create a 23-16 Hornet advantage.
“We have a lot of people with a lot of skill, but we have to learn how to play together,” Ledwich said. “When we have all those skills together, I think Franklin better watch out next week.”
The Bombardiers and Hornets meet again Wednesday at Mansfield.
Foxboro 3, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON – The Warriors withstood Stoughton rallies in both the first and fourth games to prevail 25-20, 20-25, 25-12, 25-21 in the Hockomock League match.
Foxboro (1-4) notched its first win behind Emma Keefe (seven service aces, six kills) and Shannon McDonald (nine blocks, six kills).
The Warriors will host the Black Knights Wednesday.
