SHARON — The Mansfield High volleyball team claimed its fifth win with a 3-1 victory at Sharon High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Julia Kelly turned in an all-around performance of 13 service points with six aces, five kills and four digs, while Christina Lydon paced the Hornets (5-2) with 20 assists.
Alyssa Buchanan (13 service points with seven aces, six kills) and Alex Scibilia (10 kills, two blocks) chipped in for the Hornets who visit Taunton Friday.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Bishop Feehan 1
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks bowed in the Catholic Central League match 25-10, 18-25, 25-12, 25-20. Bishop Feehan (4-4) will host Walpole Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.