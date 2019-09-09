MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High volleyball team had to battle for nearly every point in overcoming Attleboro High 3-0 in a Hockomock League match Monday, prevailing 25-15, 25-17, 25-14.
Julia Kelly accounted for 20 points at the service line for the Hornets (2-0), in addition to having seven kills. Both Stephanie Walker and Julie Buiser each added 12 service points.
Mansfield meets Sharon Wednesday while AHS hosts Stoughton.
Franklin 3, King Philip 2
WRENTHAM — The Panthers won the first two games of the Hockomock League match and then gained the upper hand early through the decisive fifth game to win 29-27, 25-21, 16-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Catherine Waldeck (11 kills, five blocks), Nicole Coughlan (seven kills, two blocks, two service aces), Emma Brooks (eight digs, six service aces) and Lily Carlow (seven digs, three service aces) sparked KP (1-1), which meets Milford Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Holliston 1
HOLLISTON — The Shamrocks broke into the win column for the first time this season, taking a hard-earned 25-18, 25-23, 11-25, 25-21 victory over the Tri-Valley League Panthers.
Delaney Volnowski (eight kills) and Grace Brown (seven kills) sparkled at the net for the Shamrocks, while Nicole Brown was a spark plug on defense, in addition to have five kills and five service aces. Bishop Feehan plays Wednesday at home against Coyle-Cassidy.
North Attleboro 3, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Senior Hayley Gaskin had 25 aces as the Rocketeers earned a 25-11, 25-22, 25-13 Hockomock League victory over the Black Knights.
Rocketeer senior Kylie Melanson had 15 kills while junior Joanna Collins-Bilyeu had six aces. North (2-0) will travel to Oliver Ames on Wednesday.
Canton 3, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — After taking the match’s first set, the Warriors watched the Bulldogs win the final three games 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-6 for the Hockomock League victory.
Grace Boudreau had 11 digs and seven kills for Foxboro (1-2) while Maddie O’Brien had six assists, Grace Fortune seven digs and Pam Nelson 10 digs. Emma Keefe added six aces and three kills for the Warriors who travel to Taunton on Wednesday.
Seekonk 3, Wareham 0
SEEKONK — Kaylee Fonseca was near perfect from the service line, accounting for 21 service aces, 10 during the first game as the Warriors broke out to a 15-0 leading in beating the Vikings 25-9, 25-14, 25-15 in the South Coast Conference match.
Elizabeth Dyson notched 12 kills and five service aces, while Gianna D’Ambra totaled 12 assists. Seekonk next visits Bourne Wednesday.
