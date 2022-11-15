WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team has been virtually unstoppable this postseason, so the way the Warriors figure it, why stop now?
After a successful regular season in which they went 18-2, the Warriors were rewarded with the second seed in the MIAA Division 2 volleyball state tourney, and they have caught fire since, not losing a single set in the entire postseason.
Their next test comes Wednesday night in King Philip’s 6:30 p.m. state semifinal showdown with No. 5 seed Melrose High at Framingham High School.
The stage will be familiar to many on King Philip’s squad, who were also part of the KP team that made it to the state semifinals last season before bowing out to eventual state champion, Hopkinton. That includes the Warriors’ core of their six seniors — Sami Shore, Ahunna James, Olivia O’Neil, Emily Sawyer, Kiera Hagen and Missy Canning.
King Philip coach Kristen Geuss believes the experience gathered from last season will play a crucial part in Wednesday’s matchup.
“The experience of the seniors has definitely helped with getting this far,” Geuss said. “The same six seniors were on the team last year, so they know what to expect and how hard it is to get this far. They know that the teams that are left are very good and they have to play their game if they want to continue to play.”
The Warriors are leaning on that experience to carry them on to the state final.
“The team is pretty excited,” Geuss said. “They are ready to play, and they’ve had a chance to think about it and they are ready to move on to the next round.”
Originally slated for Tuesday, the semifinal was pushed back a day, allowing the Warriors to tighten their focus in practice and focus on what they need to win.
“We definitely have our strategies,” Geuss said. “We hope we know what to look for from them [Melrose] and plan to build on our strengths and use them in the game. We hope to capitalize on what we do best.”