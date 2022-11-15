KP_Westwood D2 VBall
King Philip Regional High’s Ahunna James (11) spikes the ball against Westwood High’s Layne Fennell in their MIAA Div. 2 state quarterfinal match last Friday.

 Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team has been virtually unstoppable this postseason, so the way the Warriors figure it, why stop now?

After a successful regular season in which they went 18-2, the Warriors were rewarded with the second seed in the MIAA Division 2 volleyball state tourney, and they have caught fire since, not losing a single set in the entire postseason.