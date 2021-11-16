MILFORD — It had never happened to the King Philip Regional High volleyball team this season.
Unable to gain a dig or create an offense, the Warriors found themselves trailing Hopkinton High 11-1 at the outset of the fourth game of their MIAA Division 2 state volleyball tournament semifinal match Tuesday.
“I don’t know what happened, but that wasn’t KP volleyball, that hasn’t happened to us all season,” Warrior coach Kristen Geuss said of what proved to be the inevitable.
The Warriors suffered a 3-1 loss to end their season, falling 25-18, 23-25, 25-8, 25-21 to the Hillers.
“They were great blockers and that kind of threw us,” Geuss said of Hopkinton matching KP’s power game at the net. “We lost a little bit of our confidence.”
Ahunna James (12 kills, 11 digs), Emily Sawyer (11 kills, three blocks) and Sami Shore (nine kills) sparked the KP cause at the net. From the backline, Sofia Reidel (11 digs) and Samantha Asprelli (10 digs) had strong defensive efforts.
KP rallied from a 21-18 deficit to win the second set, closing on a 7-2 run. In the rally, James had two kills, Shore one and Gianna DeLorenzo a service ace to put KP in front 24-23. A kill by Sawyer closed out the game.
The No. 2 seeded Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division co-champion Warriors had won 19 matches by 3-0 margins en route to the semifinal round. Through 20 regular season matches, the Warriors lost just six games.
The Warriors (22-2) had beaten No. 34 Chicopee Comp., No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 10 Woburn to reach the Final Four.
“They covered very well,” Geuss said of the Hillers’ defense. “And they served well.”
Unbeaten (24-0) Tri-Valley League power Hopkinton took a 9-7 lead in the first game and then went on a 10-4 surge with blocks by Kate Powers and Mikayla Grady to put the Hillers comfortably ahead.
In the fourth game, KP rallied from an early 6-1 deficit to take a 12-10 lead. James delivered three kills and Sawyer one for a 16-13 lead. The Warriors gained a 20-19 advantage, but the Hillers then went on a 6-1 surge with Powers having two big hits.
“We just couldn’t get over that hump in the fourth game,” Geuss said of the Warriors being denied of winning it due to Hopkinton’s defensive work. “There are a lot of great teams out there, we felt that we are one of them. We had a great season.”
