WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys volleyball team had to work hard for a 3-1 win on its home court over Norton High Tuesday night.
King Philip took the first two sets 25-22, 25-23. Norton rallied for the third set, 25-17, but King Philip closed the door in a 25-18 fourth set.
In the third set, Norton caught fire, getting strong serving from Ryan Strojny. A run by the Lancers got the separation they needed to have the largest margin of victory in the match.
“We were in a really good groove of playing controlled and making smart choices as well as attacking the ball,” Norton head coach Jen Cabral said. “It was good to see some of my guys actually go up and swing rather than retreat or tap the ball over.”
Warriors head coach Emily Tkowski pointed to Norton’s scrappy play, with the Lancers not allowing themselves to roll over on plays where KP thought it had secured the point.
“Norton was really scrappy,” Tkowski said. “They kind of caught my players off guard a little bit. (King Philip) did a good job of getting back into system, even after a scattered, broken play. They did a good job of getting back into rhythm even after an unsuspected (dig).”
Reid Rhines had three blocks at the net for KP, providing good support for outside hitter Carson Mitteness and middle hitter Danny Alexander. Mitteness finished with seven kills and Alexander had five kills.
Norton was led by Cole Kicelemos’ seven kills. He also had five aces and 12 digs. Strojny finished with 16 digs, five aces and four kills. Calvin Borgida had 17 digs, a team-high, and two aces.
“I definitely think they gave it their all today,”Cabral said on her Lancers. “Their expectation is that we will always fight hard for every single point, and I think they did that. We did have very close matches, and they never gave up and worked hard. They were competitive matches.”
King Philip (2-4) hosts Milford on Wednesday. Norton (0-5) will also play on Wednesday, hosting Medfield.