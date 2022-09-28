SHARON — The King Phillip Regional High volleyball team prevailed in its Hockomock League contest with Sharon High Wednesday, winning 3-0 by scores of 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-9.
“Overall, it was a good win,” King Phillip coach Kristen Geuss said. “We came back from a big deficit in Game Three and our momentum carried us through Game Four.”
King Philip captains Sami Shore, Emily Sawyer, and Ahunna James all contributed in the win. Shore had 16 kills and two aces while Sawyer had six kills, four aces and three blocks. James added seven kills, a pair of aces and eight digs.
Sophomore Madison Asprelli also performed well for the Warriors (7-1) with six aces, and 22 set assists.
King Phillip heads to North Attleboro on Friday.
Oliver Ames 3 North Attleboro 0
EASTON — The Rocketeers were swept by the Tigers in their Hockomock matchup, dropping straight sets, 21-11, 25-18, 25-18.
Mariah Barbosa led North Attleboro (1-5) with eight kills and three blocks. Haley Carr had seven kills and Avery Bitar four digs.
North (1-5) hosts King Phillip (7-1) on Friday.
Attleboro 3 Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — The Bombardiers swept through their shutout of the Warrirors, winning 25-12, 25-21, 25-18.
Attleboro’s Natalie Brojek had 20 assists, four aces and eight digs. Julia Leonardo contributed four aces, nine kills, and 14 digs while Sadie Whitemarsh collected 15 digs. Addie and Ellie Shelton had six and four digs, respectively.
For Foxboro, Alyssa Cloherty had 16 assists, two aces, two kills, and four digs to go with Sami Sloan’s seven kills and eight digs.
Attleboro (8-1) hosts Franklin on Friday while Foxboro (1-6) will host Canton.
Milford 3 Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — Tessa Blacquier collected 21 assists and Keira Fitzpatrick had 10 of her own, but it wasn’t enough for the Hornets, who fell 25-18, 25-11, 19-25, 25-19.
Jocelyn Gibson had 13 digs and two aces and Lauren Rubicine had 12 digs on the day. Elyssa Buchanan chipped in five aces, eight kills and five digs.
Mansfield (4-3) travels to Stoughton Friday.
Norton 3, Holliston 1
NORTON — Norton dropped the first set, but rallied for three straight in its win over Holliston, getting a team-high 36 assists from Kate Andy and 11 kills from Chloe Carter.
Sets went 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15.
Other leading Lancers on the floor were Fiona LaCamera with 10 digs, eight kills and three blocks. Charlotte Larocque Thompson had eight kills and Sophia Santangelo had seven aces. Andy also added seven digs.
Norton (7-3) plays on Monday at home against Medfield.
Fairhaven 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The winless Warriors bowed at home, 25-9, 26-17, 25-10.
Seekonk was led by a big game from Danielle Boardman that saw her rack up 10 kills and seven aces. Kayla Morency had four kills and four aces.
Seekonk (0-8) and plays at West Bridgewater on Friday.
Greater Bedford Voke 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
NEW BEDFORD — D-R was shut out, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18.
Leading on the floor for the Falcons was Kianna Reuter with 10 digs and two aces. Lucy Latour had two kills and two blocks and Hannah Cronin had three kills and three digs.
D-R (4-5) plays Monday at home against Somerset-Berkley.