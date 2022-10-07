WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team rolled over Medway High on Friday, 3-0, by scores of 25-19, 25-20, 25-12.
Emily Sawuer and Ahunna James had matching team-highs in kills with seven each. James added eight digs and four aces. Sami Shore had six kills and Ava Kelley had six digs.
The Warriors (11-1) play Bishop Feehan on Monday.
East Bridgewater 3, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — Seekonk took East Bridgwater to four sets in a 3-1 match loss, falling 19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 13-25.
Leading Seekonk on the floor was Kaylen McGovern’s 20 digs and three aces. Jack Hoskins had 10 assists and an ace. Kayla Morency had five kills and five aces.
Seekonk (0-12) plays Providence Country Day at home on Monday.