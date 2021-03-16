FRANKLIN — In a battle of unbeaten Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division powers, the Franklin High volleyball team emerged unscathed with a 3-0 shutout of King Philip Regional High Tuesday, prevailing, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22.
Nicole Coughlan (13 kills, two digs), Giovanna Fruci (five kills, five digs) and Lily Carlow (nine service points with two aces) paced KP (2-1). The Warriors host Franklin Saturday with a 1 p.m. start.
Medway 3, Norton 0
MEDWAY — The perennially strong Tri-Valley League Small School Divison-leading Mustangs never allowed Norton a chance to create offense in taking 25-8, 25-22, 25-12 victories. The Lancers (2-1) host Medway Thursday.
North Attleboro 3, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — Ferocious backline defense enabled the Rocketeers to win their first match of the Hockomock League season, beating the Black Knights 26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18.
Neither team held more than a three-point edge in the earlygoing of all four sets. Belle Clarkin (six digs) guided the defense, while Julianne Chen (five service aces) and Joanna Collins-Bilyeau (five kills) sparked the offense.
North Attleboro will host Stoughton Wednesday.
